Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.91 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares in the company, valued at $152,413,687.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total transaction of $5,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,164,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,413,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $362,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,732,610.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,613,012 shares of company stock worth $229,129,648 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.