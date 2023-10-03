AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Has $8.18 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $429.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

