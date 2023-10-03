AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $148.30 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $310.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.26 and its 200-day moving average is $160.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

