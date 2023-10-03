Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) vs. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Head to Head Contrast

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paramount Group and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 4 1 0 1.86 Alexander & Baldwin 0 1 0 0 2.00

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 30.21%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -11.64% -1.93% -1.01% Alexander & Baldwin -17.13% 3.94% 2.31%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Paramount Group and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.9% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Group and Alexander & Baldwin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $740.38 million 1.31 -$36.40 million ($0.39) -11.49 Alexander & Baldwin $230.50 million 5.17 -$50.60 million ($0.65) -25.24

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander & Baldwin. Alexander & Baldwin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alexander & Baldwin pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Paramount Group pays out -35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander & Baldwin pays out -135.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alexander & Baldwin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats Paramount Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 153-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries.

