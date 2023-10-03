Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 4,325.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

