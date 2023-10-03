Allworth Financial LP Has $19.03 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average of $162.30.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

