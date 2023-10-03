Allworth Financial LP Sells 485 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Stock Down 1.3 %

SNA stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $201.80 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.43.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,763. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

