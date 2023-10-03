Allworth Financial LP Sells 485 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Down 1.3 %

SNA stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $201.80 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.43.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,963 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.30, for a total value of $2,592,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,763. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.