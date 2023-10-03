Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.61.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.19. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,107.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

