Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by FinDec Wealth Services Inc.

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $139.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

