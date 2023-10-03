Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

