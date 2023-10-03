Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock worth $15,024,706. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

