Alta Capital Management LLC Has $37.18 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 91,659 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $514.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.14. The company has a market cap of $476.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

