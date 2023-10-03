Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

