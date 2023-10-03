América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after buying an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after buying an additional 1,742,255 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in América Móvil by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after buying an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in América Móvil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,234,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,211,000 after acquiring an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on América Móvil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

