American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
American Superconductor Trading Down 4.5 %
AMSC opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $17.37.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMSC
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Superconductor
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.