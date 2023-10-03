American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Down 12.3% in September

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the August 31st total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

American Superconductor Trading Down 4.5 %

AMSC opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $218.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,536,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 752,091 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 550.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 490,379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 632,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 150,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 29,717.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 149,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 148,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,811,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

AMSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

