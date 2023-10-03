American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.83.

American Water Works Stock Down 3.2 %

American Water Works stock opened at $119.83 on Monday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $118.97 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 358,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 206,470 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 10.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

