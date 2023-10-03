Analysts Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price at $519.55

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $531.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARGX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $487.32 on Friday. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $333.07 and a fifty-two week high of $550.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.09.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69). argenx had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in argenx by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in argenx by 46.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

