Analysts Set Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Price Target at C$34.56

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.56.

ATZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATZ

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

Aritzia Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total value of C$245,900.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

TSE ATZ opened at C$23.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$21.15 and a 1-year high of C$55.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$462.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.35 million. Aritzia had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Aritzia will post 0.8906898 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.