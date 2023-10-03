Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Target Price at $21.00

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CTO Realty Growth to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CEO John P. Albright bought 9,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

