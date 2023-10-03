Analysts Set ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) PT at C$3.53

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.53.
ECN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded ECN Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
ECN Capital Price Performance
ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.28 on Friday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$2.23 and a 12 month high of C$5.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.08.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$50.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 36.95%. Equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.3079848 EPS for the current year.
ECN Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.
