Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target at $24.14

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRSH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Freshworks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 785,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $16,481,119.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,853,568 shares of company stock valued at $38,204,972. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 16,512,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120,351 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.84. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.22.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

