Analysts Set Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT at $37.54

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.14. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nuvei by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,947,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nuvei by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 824,991 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nuvei by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,091,000 after purchasing an additional 309,651 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

