Analysts Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target at $3.14

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 22,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,840.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,480,000 after acquiring an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

