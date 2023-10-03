Analysts Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Target Price at $9.59

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.39.

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE RKT opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 2.19. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.18 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at $570,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 385.6% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 111,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 151,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 787,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 84,723 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

