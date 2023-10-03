Analyzing Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) and Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Aleafia Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $498.99 million 4.42 $91.39 million $1.95 23.46 Aleafia Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aleafia Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Aleafia Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 18.85% 20.12% 12.07% Aleafia Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Aleafia Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aleafia Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $70.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.13%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aleafia Health.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Aleafia Health on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API). It offers Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection for use with patient controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation; and Vasopressin to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

About Aleafia Health

Aleafia Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as cannabis health and wellness company in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed through physicians and nurse practitioners. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, pre-roll, milled, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates. It offers its products under the Divvy, Sunday Market, Bogart's Kitchen, Noon & Night, Nith & Grand, Kin Slips, and Emblem brands. Aleafia Health Inc. is headquartered in Concord, Canada.

