Analyzing Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Aggreko’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 26.67 $150,000.00 N/A N/A Aggreko $1.75 billion 1.74 -$142.52 million $0.28 42.54

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aggreko.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aggreko has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Aggreko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58% Aggreko N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Clean Energy Technologies and Aggreko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Aggreko 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aggreko beats Clean Energy Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc engages in the provision of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions and Power Solutions Utility. The Rental Solutions segment refers to the transactional business serving a range of sectors in developed markets by providing power, heating, and cooling to a number of customer types who need it quickly and typically for a short period of time. The Power Solutions segment operates in emerging markets which serve both industrial and utility customers with power requirements. The Power Solutions Utility segment delivers longer-term projects providing power to national utility customers. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

