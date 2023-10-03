Analyzing Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) and Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telstra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 4.78% 5.41% 1.46% Telstra N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Telstra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $5.79 billion 0.63 $441.00 million $1.12 13.19 Telstra $15.21 billion 1.90 $1.22 billion N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Telstra has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telstra has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and Telstra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 1 2 5 1 2.67 Telstra 0 0 0 0 N/A

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $29.22, suggesting a potential upside of 97.85%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent is more favorable than Telstra.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Telstra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Telstra

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services in Australia using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, security, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise and business customers; wholesale services, including voice and data; and telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers, as well as builds and manages digital platforms. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, and fiber network; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure under the infrastructure services agreement; designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure; and operates the passive and physical mobile tower assets owned or operated by the Amplitel Pty Ltd. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

