Analyzing Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $1.80 25.46 Galp Energia, SGPS $29.70 billion 0.37 $1.55 billion N/A N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 6.80% 39.77% 12.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 4 0 1 0 1.40 Galp Energia, SGPS 0 5 1 0 2.17

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OMV Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. OMV Aktiengesellschaft pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats OMV Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, and trading of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, base chemicals, and fertilizers, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in ten European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment also provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces biodiesel, biofuel, and green hydrogen; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

