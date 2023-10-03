Analyzing HQ Global Education (OTCMKTS:HQGE) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

HQ Global Education (OTCMKTS:HQGE – Get Free Report) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HQ Global Education and World Wrestling Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HQ Global Education N/A N/A N/A $0.51 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $1.34 billion 6.26 $195.59 million $2.04 49.34

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than HQ Global Education. HQ Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than World Wrestling Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HQ Global Education 0 0 0 0 N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HQ Global Education and World Wrestling Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus target price of $111.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%.

Profitability

This table compares HQ Global Education and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HQ Global Education N/A N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment 12.65% 34.50% 15.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of HQ Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats HQ Global Education on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HQ Global Education

HQ Global Education, Inc. provides film and television production services. The company is based in Orange, California.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, and apparel through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

