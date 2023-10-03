Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) versus Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and Index Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:IXOG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its share price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Index Oil and Gas has a beta of 25.39, meaning that its share price is 2,439% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and Index Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $6.33 billion 1.15 $1.90 billion $4.44 5.45 Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Index Oil and Gas.

80.2% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Index Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Index Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 21.81% 13.17% 6.50% Index Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Antero Resources and Index Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 8 6 0 2.43 Index Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.55%.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Index Oil and Gas on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Index Oil and Gas

Index Oil and Gas Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas properties, primarily in Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas. Index Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas. On November 17, 2010, Index Oil and Gas, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. Index Oil & Gas, Inc. is in liquidation.

