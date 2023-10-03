Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $842.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,083.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANFGF shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($15.35) to GBX 1,180 ($14.26) in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.74) to GBX 1,350 ($16.32) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

About Antofagasta

ANFGF opened at $17.35 on Friday. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

