apricus wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

apricus wealth LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.