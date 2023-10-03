Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $82.55 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after buying an additional 463,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after buying an additional 423,093 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,857,000 after buying an additional 983,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after buying an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

