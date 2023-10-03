Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 410 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,115,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,640,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,791,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

