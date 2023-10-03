Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,635,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,354,000 after purchasing an additional 798,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 22.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,602,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,961,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,676,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,714 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INCY stock opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.