Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EIDO opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.