Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 17.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Repligen by 14.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 10.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Repligen by 12.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $134.64 and a 1 year high of $225.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.33.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

