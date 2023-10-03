Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.
Paycom Software Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $260.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.12 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.52%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
