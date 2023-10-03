Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.7% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 16,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $374.00 to $253.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.33.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $122.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.57 and a 12-month high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

