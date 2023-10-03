Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

