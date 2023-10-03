Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 3.9 %
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.46.
Public Service Enterprise Group Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
