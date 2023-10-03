Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 1,850 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,720,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $154.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.33. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $225.62.

Insider Activity

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,351,532.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

