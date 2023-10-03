Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 2,050 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 252.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 163,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after purchasing an additional 116,963 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $6,724,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 34.8% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 134.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $103.78 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

