Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 29,310 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,310 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,823,508 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,931.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.