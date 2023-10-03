Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $189,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.