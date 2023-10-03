Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $291,000 Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in SEA were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in SEA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 782,277 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $67,706,000 after acquiring an additional 102,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,814 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,483 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $88.84.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank decreased their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CICC Research lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

