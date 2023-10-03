Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $301,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $202.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

