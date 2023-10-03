Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $312,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

