Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.90. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

