Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $285,000 in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $222.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.61. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.18 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,499. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

